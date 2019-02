Just as it appeared that Japan was getting a foothold in the match, Qatar score their third after VAR ruled Maya Yoshida to have handballed inside the box.

A header from Abdelkarim Hassan off a Qatar corner was adjudged to be blocked off by Maya Yoshida’s raised arm as the referee awards Qatar a penalty after consultation with the VAR.

Assist king Akram Hassan Afif finally gets a goal of his own in the tournament with a well taken penalty.

83 minutes, and Qatar 3 – Japan 1.

That should be that.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)