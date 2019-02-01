AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar stun Japan to win first continental crown

Qatar have been crowned champions of Asia for the first time after beating Japan 3-1 in Friday’s AFC Asian Cup final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Almoez Ali got the Qataris off to a dream start by scoring the opener after just 12 minutes – breaking Iranian great Ali Daei’s tournament record by netting nine goals in the process – before Abdulaziz Hatem added a second in the 27th minute with a stunning long-range effort.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)

Japan did pull one back nine minutes after the hour mark courtesy of a clinical finish by Takumi Minamino but, with seven minutes left on the clock, Akram Afif converted from 12 yards after Qatar were questionably awarded a penalty to secure a maiden Asian Cup crown for his side.

Having never previously progressed past the quarter-finals, Qatar’s triumph will come as a huge boost especially as they are set to make their FIFA World debut as hosts in just three years’ time in 2022.

Entering the final with a sensational record of having won their previous six games – scoring 16 goals and conceding none in the process – Al-Annabi would have had reason to be optimistic in their prospects, despite coming up against a Japan side gunning for a record-extending fifth Asian Cup crown.

Just 12 minutes into the final, Qatar edged ahead courtesy of a fine effort by Almoez, who latched onto Akram’s left-wing cross and juggled the ball a couple of times before brilliantly directing an overhead kick into the far corner.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, the Qataris doubled their lead when Abdelaziz – the goal-scoring hero in the quarter-final win over Korea Republic – produced another stunning left-footed effort from 25 yards that had Shuichi Gonda beaten all ends up as it bent inside the post.

27′ GOAL! 2-0, Qatar! What a hit by Abdulaziz Hatem, who curls one in from distance! Qatar cruising in the Final! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvQAT pic.twitter.com/gvi6j2KrMw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 1, 2019

At this stage, it looked as though Qatar were cruising but, given their status as the tournament’s record champions, the Japanese were always going to issue some sort of a response.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-2 Qatar – Takumi Minamino (69′)

And, in the 69th minute, the Samurai Blue duly reduced the deficit when Tsukasa Shiotani’s incisive pass was diverted by Yuya Osako into the path of Minamino, who coolly dinked a shot over Saad Al-Sheeb for his first goal of the tournament.

But, as the game entered its closing stages, Qatar were controversially awarded a penalty with just seven minutes remaining as Maya Yoshida was penalised for handball upon consultation with the Video Assistant Referee after match official Ravshan Irmatov initially allowed play to carry on.

81′ What a moment this could be! The referee has called in VAR for a potential handball in the box. He checks and awards the PENALTY! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvQAT pic.twitter.com/PPsjE5npod — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 1, 2019

Stepping up to the spot, Akram made no mistake in sending Gonda the wrong way to seal a monumental triumph for Qatar, one that few would argue they do not deserve following a dominant campaign that has seen them emerge as one of Asia’s most-exciting national sides.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Tsukasa Shiotani (Junya Ito 84’), Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan, Takumi Minamino (Takashi Inui 89’), Genk Haraguchi (Yoshinori Muto 62’), Yuya Osako.

QATAR: Saad Al-Sheeb, Ro-Ro, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi (Salem Al-Hajri 61’), Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan, Assim Madibo, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos (Karim Boudiaf 74’), Akram Afif, Almoez Ali (Ahmed Alaaeldin 90+5’).