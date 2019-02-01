AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar’s Akram Afif notches up record breaking 10th assist vs Japan

Akram Afif made a little history of his own during the final between Qatar and Japan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament as the Qataris took a deserved lead in the game. AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)

Afif notched up his tenth assist of the tournament thus far, which is an AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament record, and is also the highest by a Qatar player in the competition.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

Almoez Ali already has the record for the most number of goals in AFC Asian Cup history with nine as we speak, and his attacking partner is making waves of his own.

What is most interesting to note is that Afif has ten assists and is the undisputed leader, with Chris Ikonomidis of Australia in a distant second place with just four assists!

It highlights the dominance of Qatar at this tournament, and as things stand, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts look set to lift their first ever AFC Asian Cup trophy.

You can follow the second half of the final right here on our FOX Sports Asia live blog.