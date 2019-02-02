AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Qatar are crowned champions of Asia after 3-1 win over Japan

Qatar’s dreams came to fruition at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday as they were crowned the Asian champions for the very first time with a deserved 3-1 win over four-time champions Japan.

Qatar, playing their first-ever AFC Asian Cup final, went ahead through their goalscoring sensation Almoez Ali’s brilliant overhead kick before Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 before halftime. Takumi Minamino gave Japan a lifeline in the 69th minute, but Akram Afif’s penalty in the 83rd minute sealed the result for the Maroons.

Here are FOX Sports Asia’s five major talking points from a fitting finale to the AFC Asian Cup 2019!

1) Almoez brings up record in supreme fashion!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

Heading for the final, Almoez Ali had declared that individual record wouldn’t be one of his concerns when the Maroons faced Japan in their first-ever final. However, the opportunity to rewrite Iran great Ali Daei’s goalscoring record at the Asian Cup would have been something in the back of the mind of the 22-year-old as he stepped onto the Zayed Sports City Stadium. However, Almoez didn’t let that thought linger there for long as he produced an insane overhead kick to stun the Japanese. Receiving the cross from Akram Afif with his back to the goal, Almoez had the time to juggle the ball twice while holding off Japan captain Maya Yoshida and then produced a bicycle kick to plant the ball past an outstretched Samurai Blue goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. At 22 years, Almoez has already written his name into the history book and for the young striker, sky is indeed his limit.

2) Another giant-killing goal from Abdulaziz

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)

While Akram Afif and Almoez Ali have hogged the headlines during Qatar’s dream run in the competition, another player who deserved some of that credit is midfilder Abdulaziz Hatem. The 28-year-old had scored Qatar’s sole goal against Asian heavyweights Korea Republic in the quarterfinals of the tournament and on Friday, he once again found himself on the scoresheet with almost a replica of that goal from the quarterfinals. Qatar were playing with confidence after scoring the first and Abdulaziz found the ball under his feet in front of the Japan goal and with some space to swing his boots. The Al-Gharafa star fired a curling effort past Gonda which gave the Maroons a two-goal cushion. While his shot against the South Koreans found the bottom corner, the rocket against the four-time champions in the final was destined for the top corner!

3) Qatar concedes a goal, finally!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-2 Qatar – Takumi Minamino (69′)

Qatar were cruising in the first half, but Hajime Moriyasu had his charges pumped up in the half time and they put the Middle East nation under the cosh for a major share of the second half. After threatening to reduce the deficit on a couple of occasions, they finally breached the Qatar defence through Takumi Minamino in the 69th minute. Minamino latched onto a pass from Yuya Osako and produced a dinked finish over Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes left to play. The young Qatar side had never conceded a goal in the six matches they had played so far in the tournament and there is a little doubt that the inexperienced side could collapse after Japan finally found a breakthrough.

4) The Maroons hold on and hurt on the counter

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

However, Qatar were resilient enough to keep the Japan attacks at bay and they had the perfect opportunity to put the game beyond doubt when Japan skipper Yoshida looked to have handled the ball inside the box from a set piece. The VAR was called in and the referee after video inspection decided to point to the spot much to the relief of Qatar players and to the horror of Yoshida and co. Akram Afif, who topped the assists with an incredible 10 assists through the tournament, stepped up to take the penalty and coolly slotted the ball past Japan custodian Gonda to make it 3-1 to Qatar. Sanchez’s boys had one hand on the trophy!

5) Qatar triumph as good as the 2007 Iraq fairytale?

Iraq’s triumph in the AFC Asian Cup 2007 is considered one of the biggest underdog stories in modern day football. Though not of that magnitude, Qatar’s Asian Cup 2019 success from Friday could rank very close to that feat from 12 years ago. They were outsiders even to make it to the quarterfinals, let alone win the whole thing — what with them not making it past the quarterfinals on both the occasions they made it that far. Felix Sanchez’s academy graduates were given only an outside chance of making it to the last eight, however, they kept on going and going and didn’t stop until they had their hands on that coveted Asian Cup trophy. On their way to the title, Qatar overcame the likes of Lebanon, DPR Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates and ultimately Japan to prove that they belong among the elites of Asian football and perhaps even the world football.