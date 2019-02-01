Watch: Minamino gives Japan a lifeline and pulls one goal back against Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Japan started the second half entirely on the front foot and threw men forward – a tactic that paid dividends as Takumi Minamino finds the net to make it 2-1 on the night.

Takumi Minamino broke free of the solid Qatar back line after collecting a Yuya Osako pass, and produced a clever dink over Saad Al Sheeb to pull one goal back for Japan.

It’s been coming, to be honest.

Japan has pinned Qatar in the second half and it’s been one unrelenting wave of attack after the next. Eventually, the Qatar backline had to yield.

Japan 1 – Qatar 2 in the 69th minute.

And it’s the first goal Qatar has conceded in the tournament. What a time to concede it.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-2 Qatar – Takumi Minamino (69′)