Watch: Qatar double their lead against Japan with a stunning long range effort in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Another slick build up move from Qatar finds Abdelaziz Hatim at the edge of the penalty box, and he makes space and unfurls a curler in to the far corner that Arjen Robben would be proud of.

A move that started off patiently from the Qatar back line gathered pace and incision as the ball found itself to Hatim’s feet. The Japanese defenders back away, and that allows him to find the time and space needed to send the ball curling past Shuichi Gonda’s outstretched arm.

Beautiful strike and a worthy second after Almoez Ali’s stunning first goal.

Qatar is running away with this.

2-0 in the 27th minute.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)