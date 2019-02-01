Watch: Almoez Ali produces a ridiculous overhead kick to put Qatar 1-0 up against Japan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Almoez Ali scores his 9th goal of the tournament with a ridiculous overhead kick to put Qatar 1-0 up against Japan.

It’s that man Almoez Ali again and it’s Akram Afif with the service again.

But this goal was all about Almoez as he juggles the ball twice while holding off the defender with his back to goal and sets up the overhead kick.

To be honest, he does shin it, but it creeps into the far corner of the net anyway.

Who’s complaining though? Qatar would take it if it came off his nose.

12 minutes in and Qatar 1 – Japan 0.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)