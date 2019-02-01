AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar star Almoez Ali breaks 23-year-old scoring record in final vs Japan

Almoez Ali took barely minutes to get on the score-sheet for Qatar against Japan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final, and in doing so, broke a record that had been in place since 1996.

Almoez equalled the highest scoring record in the semi-final thrashing of United Arab Emirates (UAE), but went a step further in the AFC Asian Cup final by ensuring his side take a deserved lead in the final.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

Ali Daei of IR Iran previously held the highest goal-scoring record, with 8 goals in the 1996 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, and while that was extraordinary in itself, nobody would have expected the scoring run that Almoez Ali has gone on in this competition.

Seven of Ali’s goals came in the group stage, while a semi-final and final goal has now put Qatar on course for their first ever AFC Asian Cup triumph. And doing so by beating the record set by a legend such as Ali Daei is a feat that he can be very proud of.

