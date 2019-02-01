IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun set to join Europa League club after good AFC Asian Cup 2019 outing – Reports

If reports coming out of Russia are to be believed, IR Iran’s Sardar Azmoun will soon be unveiled as a new player at Russian Premier League giants FC Zenit Saint Petersburg following an impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign.

The 24-year-old Iran striker is currently a player for Rubin Kazan and is expected to make a move to their rivals in a deal reportedly worth €12 million, according to reports.

According to Russian football journalist David Sansun, the deal for Azmoun to move from Rubin Kazan to Zenit has been fully agreed and is expected to be announced on Friday itself.

Sardar Azmoun to Zenit is fully agreed. In position to be announced today and Zenit will be able to register him for Europa League. They will pay Rubin around €12m. — David Sansun (@RFN_David) February 1, 2019

Zenit, who will play in the Round of 32 of the Europa League later this month, will be able to register the Team Melli attackers for the continental championship. Zenit are to take on Turkish giants Fenerbache in the first leg at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on February 12.

Azmoun scored four goals for Carlos Queiroz’s Iran as they reached the semifinal of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only to be beaten by Japan 3-0 in the last four.

The striker joined Rubin Kazan in 2017 and has scored nine times in 40 matches during his second stint with the Russian club.

Zenit, managed by Ukrainian coach Sergei Semak, are leading the table with 34 points after 17 matches played.

Russia’s winter transfer window is operating between January 23 and February 22.