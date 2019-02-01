AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar player Bassam Al-Rawi reacts to UAE’s failed complaint to the AFC

The UAE FA registered a complaint with the AFC about the involvement of Bassam Al-Rawi and Almoez Ali in the tournament, that was eventually ruled against.

Al-Rawi, 21, has been instrumental for Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup so far as part of the backline that has kept six cleansheets out of six. He even popped up with a brilliant freekick against Iraq that proved to be the deciding goal of their round of 16 match.

The UAE FA had officially lodged a protest that Al-Rawi, a Iraq-born player, and the tournament’s top scorer Almoez Ali, a player born in Sudan, were both representing Qatar after the 4-0 humbling they suffered in the semifinals.

However, the AFC ended up ruling against the complaint, meaning that both Al-Rawi and Almoez Ali will be in the clear to play the finals against Japan.

Upon receiving the news through the social media handle of Stadium Doha, Al-Rawi reacted to it, posting a series of laughing emojis with a message that he will be at the finals.

تعالو طالعو النهائي بسس 😅😅😜👋 — Basam Hisham Al rawi (@basam_97) February 1, 2019

If previous selection is anything to go by, both Al-Rawi and Almoez Ali should feature against Japan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finals as Qatar bid to win the tournament for the first time in their history.