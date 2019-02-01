AFC Asian Cup 2019: From free mobile data to free park rides – How Qatar celebrated reaching the final

Qatar have taken the AFC Asian Cup 2019 by storm after reaching the final of the continental showpiece and the country celebrated their team’s achievements wholeheartedly.

In what was their 10th appearance in an Asian Cup tournament, the Maroons registered six wins on the trot, without conceding a single goal, to make it to the final showdown against Japan. Their last Asian Cup win, before the commencement of the tournament, outside Qatar had come way back in 1984 in Singapore.

Naturally, the Qatar fans are overjoyed by their team’s achievements and they are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate it. And thus a lot of businesses gave out free treats, from mobile data to park rides.

Free food and drinks

Quite a few restaurants all around Qatar are giving out free food and drinks. These include Sheraton Doha Hotel, Poori and Karak, Java U, Evergreen Organics and Burger King Qatar.

Free mobile data

Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone are giving out free data to their customers after Qatar’s 4-0 victory over hosts United Arab Emirates in the semifinal. The data given out ranges from 1 GB to 4 GB.

Free entrance and free rides at amusement parks

Angry Birds World gave out free entrance and rides to visitors on 30th January while Entertainment World Village had free entrance the next day. Virtuocity Qatar offered free hours to its visitors, one hour for every goal they scored against rivals UAE.

Discount in hotels & resorts

Hotels and resorts have jumped into the occasion as well and are offering their customer heavy discount, free meals, extra stay and more rebates in celebration of Qatar’s run to the final of the tournament.

Free TV access to final

beIN sports have given free TV access for the Asian Cup final between Japan and Qatar for the viewers in the country.

Discount on flight tickets, grocery stores and more

Qatar Airways handed out heavy discounts on their flights on 30th January, after the country’s win over UAE. Grocery stores, automobile outlets, fitness centres, dental services and many more businesses gave out free deals to celebrate the Maroons’ run to the Asian Cup final.

