AFC Asian Cup 2019 Final live stream: Japan vs Qatar to be telecasted free to all beIN Sport subscribers

beIN Sports will be telecasting the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final between Qatar and Japan live on Free To Air channels for all its Arabic viewers.

As a special treat for its Arabic viewers, beIN Sports announced on its website that it will be telecasting the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 between Japan and Qatar on FTA channels, along with the usual telecast on beIN SPORTS Max 1, Max 2 and their online streaming service beIN CONNECT.

Qatar and Japan have clearly been the two best teams in the tournament and clash in the grand finale later today. Qatar have been the surprise package of the tournament so far, scoring 16 goals and conceding 0 in their 6 games so far. They have also won all 6 of their games.

Japan were always expected to be there or thereabouts come the latter stages of the tournament but the 3-0 victory over fellow favourites Iran in the semifinals was a real statement of intent.

Like their opponents Qatar, they too won all 6 games in the lead up to the final, having scored 11 and conceded 2.

HERE’S how you can follow all the action in the match.