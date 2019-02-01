AFC Asian Cup 2019: It doesn’t matter who starts, everyone ready to give their all against Japan – Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo

Qatar mainstay in midfield, Assim Madibo, feels that his team matches up well against Japan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finals and will be ready for the encounter.

Madibo, 22, has been a fixture throughout the tournament for Qatar, having played in 5 out of their 6 games so far.

The center midfielder missed out in the quarterfinals match against powerhouses South Korea but returned for the one-sided but tempestuous affair against hosts UAE in the semifinals.

He also provided his thoughts about Japan’s strengths and how Qatar planned to deal with them in the finals.

“The final will be a great match, and we will go there to enjoy. We watched Japan against Iran – they are quick and have really good players, but we are also good and have players who can make the difference. It is all about team work,” said the midfielder.

“Before the tournament we worked a lot on the defensive side of our game as a team, not just the back four. It bore fruit and we did not concede for six games in a row. For us, it doesn’t matter who starts and who doesn’t.

This as one of our strengths. There are 23 players in the squad, all ready to give their all.”