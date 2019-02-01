AFC Asian Cup 2019: We play like a family to get good results – Qatar defender Ro-Ro ahead of Japan final

Qatar defender Ro-Ro has said that it is the feeling of family among the Maroon players that has helped them reach the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where they will play Japan on Friday.

Qatar defeated hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enter the final against four-time champions Japan to be held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

And the Portugal-born defender who plays for Al-Sadd has been a major contributor for Felix Sanchez’s side during the tournament.

“The feeling is so big. We don’t have too much time to recover but you just have to do what you are doing now. Recover well, sleep well, eat well and train well to reach the final in a good way and make a good performance is the main thing for us,” the 28-year-old told AFP.

“Everybody is now motivated for the final against Japan, because it’s a difficult game. Japan have a good team and good players but we have to just continue what we have done until now. Play like a family to get good results in the final and take the final for us,” he added.

“We work very hard all the time. Every training session we train together, it’s like a family. All the time we’re like a family, it’s important. And we take that into the games… we’re in the final because of that,” Ro-Ro said.

The core of the team comes from the Aspire Academy while many of them are also part of the Qatar Stars League giants Al-Sadd including Ro-Ro.

“We like to keep the ball, play football. This is our style, it’s good football, enjoyable. Believe me, we work very hard every training session to play like this,” h said.

Qatar will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that they will host with a sojourn to South America where they will play the 2019 Copa America in June. They are one of the two invited teams to the tournament alongside fellow finalists Japan.

“We’re working very hard with the young players in this team. All the players are 22, 23. This is all part of the thinking to prepare for the World Cup 2022,” Ro-Ro said.