LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Japan vs Qatar

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 grand finale between Japan and Qatar.

The continental showpiece which started with 24 teams is now closest to its completion with two teams left in the fray. While if the Blue Samurai win, this would be their fifth title, if Qatar come out victorious, this would be their maiden Asian Cup title win.

The Maroons have been the standout team of the tournament, with six wins in as many matches and no goals conceded. In return, they have scored as many as 16 goals, four of which came in the semifinal against hosts the United Arab Emirates.

Japan, on the other hand, started slowly but their performances improved as the tournament progressed and fully deserve their place in the final.

Follow all the LIVE updates here as Japan and Qatar fight it out for the crown at the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi.