AFC Asian Cup 2019: How much prize money will Japan and Qatar pocket?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is now down to the last day and only two teams remain with Japan going up against Qatar for the distinction to be called champion.

Both nations have proven their worth to be in the final, with Japan climbing back to the top of the mountain and looking to win their fifth AFC Asian Cup title in history.

Meanwhile, Qatar have now shown that they are a threat in the region and their 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting just became more intriguing following their run to the final in this competition.

Now more than just winning a trophy and the distinction of being the best in the region, there comes the monetary gain for going far in the competition.

As stated by AFC , they’re out to make this the richest AFC Asian Cup ever as they’re giving away almost USD $15 million in total!

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

There were 24 total teams to participate in the competition and simply qualifying to be part of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 gets them $200,000!

This goes especially well for nations who made their debut in the cmpetition namely Philippines, Kyrgyz Republic and Yemen!

That’s already a total of $4,800,000!

KNOCKOUT STAGES

While big money was already made for nations who simply qualified for the AFC Asian Cup, those who reach the semifinal of the competition have more prizes in store.

The two losing semifinal nations will bring home USD $1,000,000 each.

So add the two million to the current spending of 4.8 million, the running total is at USD $6,800,000.

FINALISTS

Now with Japan and Qatar already in the final, neither will go home empty handed when it comes to the cash prize as the runners-up will take home USD $3,000,000!

As for the champion, an incredible USD $5,000,000 will be given along with the trophy and the distinction of being the best in the region.

That brings us to a grand total of $14,800,000 for the competition!