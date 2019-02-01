AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could decide the final between Japan and Qatar

It has come down to this, Japan and Qatar are the last two teams remaining in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which took fans and supporters by storm.

Both squads have proven their worth of being in the showpiece event and after the night, it could be Japan’s record fifth AFC Asian Cup title, or Qatar breaking ground and winning their first.

A lot are on the line for the two teams as Japan are looking to re-establish their dominance in the region. After dispatching of tough teams like IR Iran, this younger Samurai Blue squad have proven that they have what it takes to carry the winning tradition of the stars before them.

Meanwhile, Qatar are also looking to make a splash in the international football scene. As hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many are wondering just how good their national team can be. Faced against big odds like Korea Republic and United Arab Emirates, the players from Qatar stepped up and people are now taking notice that they may not only be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup but are also looking to leave a mark.

However, with the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just a few hours away, we take a look at five players who are likely to play a big role in the outcome of tonight’s battle.

#5 Genki Haraguchi (Japan)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-3 Japan – Genki Haraguchi (90+2′)

One of the Samurai Blue stars to score against tournament favourites IR Iran in the semifinal, Genki Haraguchi has the chance to throw his name into international superstardom if he performs well against Qatar.

The 27-year-old plays club football for German club Hannover 96 and has been a consistent throughout the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

One last great effort is needed and Japan may be crowned as champions again.

#4 Ritsu Doan (Japan)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-1 Japan – Ritsu Doan (57′)

One of the young Japanese players to have proven his worth to be part of the new national squad is Ritsu Doan.

With two goals to his name in the competition, he joins Haraguchi with in that distinction.

At 20 years old, the FC Groningen has been a thorn down defences sides when he makes his runs and Qatar should try and always have a defender keep an eye on him or risk him being open to score or assist in Japan’s goal.

#3 Bassam Al-Rawi (Qatar)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)

The third player on the list, Bassam Al-Rawi also has two goals to his name but could have gotten more if he played in the semifinal clash against United Arab Emirates.

He picked up two yellow cards earlier in the competition – in a group stage battle against Iraq and in the quarterfinal against Korea Republic.

After serving the suspension in the semifinal against UAE, many expect the 21-year-old defender to maintain his aggressive nature and there are few doubting that he may end up on the scoresheet yet again.

#2 Yuya Osako (Japan)

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 5: YUYA OSAKO

Japan’s star striker has certainly delivered when needed as he already has four goals to his name to lead the way for the Samurai Blue.

The 28-year-old Werder Bremen player has been difficult to stop and Qatar’s defences will definitely get tested when Osako is within the penalty box charging for an attempt on goal.

To this point, Qatar have yet to concede a goal and if they want to continue that streak, they should find a way to slow down Osako or the first goal they concede might ultimately cost them the AFC Asian Cup 2019 title.

#1 Almoez Ali (Qatar)

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Last but certainly not the least is Qatar’s striking superstar Almoez Ali.

He has certainly been a revelation in the AFC Asian Cup and leads the competition with eight goals – tying the tournament’s record for most goals in a single campaign.

The 22-year-old has been unstoppable and his mere presence around the box makes life difficult for defenders so Japan need to always mark the Sudanese-born striker to keep him off the scoresheet.