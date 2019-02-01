AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Japan VS Qatar

After weeks of intense battles it has come down to the last two, Qatar and Japan clash for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 crown.

Both teams have proven to be the best the competition has to offer and in intense semifinal clashes, they are now one step away from AFC Asian Cup glory.

Qatar handily beat tournament hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0, while Japan got past tournament favourites IR Iran 3-0 in a comprehensive victory.

Everyone expects both squads to put on their best foot forward as they try to get the victory and we take a quick look at the predicted starting XI for both nations for the championship match.

JAPAN (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Suichi Gonda

Defenders: Yuto Nagamoto, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Sakai

Midfielders: Genki Haraguchi, Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Takumi Minamino, Yuya Osako

‘I don’t want to see any stupid things’ – Japan captain ahead of Asian Cup final

QATAR (5-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Saad Al Sheeb

Defenders: Abdulkarim Al-Ali, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Bassam Al Rawi, Pedro Correia

Midfielders: Abdelaziz Hatim, Salem Al Hajri, Hasan Al Haydos

Forwards: Almoez Ali, Akram Hassan Afif

Highlights – Qatar vs United Arab Emirates