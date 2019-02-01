AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan vs Qatar, live stream, final, updates, when and where to watch

We are in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where 4-time Champion Japan will be up against first-time finalists Qatar at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Both Japan and Qatar have had brilliant run in the tournament so far and they are set to lock horns in the final battle for the title. Qatar defeated hosts UAE in order to become the first finalists of AFC Asian Cup 2019 whereas Japan defeated 3-time Champion Iran in order to advance to the finals.

When to watch

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 final between Japan and Qatar will be played at the Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 1st Febreary.. It will kick off at 10:00 PM HKT/SGT.

Where to watch

Japan-based fans can tune in to Al-Kass Sports Channel, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on Foxsportsasia.