AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos promises fans their best in final against Japan

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos has promised the fans of the Maroons that he and his teammates will give their all to defeat Japan in the final and bring the AFC Asian Cup 2019 home on Friday.

Qatar are making their first appearance in the final of the continental championship and will face four-time champions Japan in the final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 3-0 UAE – Hassan Al Haydos (80′)

And Al-Haydos, who has won over a century of caps for his nation and is skippering them at the tournament, has vowed to fight to win the Asian Cup in their first try.

“We can promise our fans that we will deliver our best performance and make them happy as we did in the previous games. This what I can promise them for the game against Japan,” said the captain during the news conference on the eve of the game.

“We now have the chance to make footballing history for Qatar,” the Al-Sadd star said. “I have played nearly 130 games for the country (including youth football) and it is the most important match I will have played in. Hopefully, we can get the result we want and win the title,” he added.

“There are no words to describe what playing in the final means to me. It is definitely very important to us as a team,” he said.

However, the 28-year-old said that Japan will be a very tough opposition to face in the final. “We are facing strong opponents who have a long history of playing in Asian Cup finals. However, hopefully we can put in a performance similar to those we have already had in the tournament,” Al-Haydos said.

“What will make the difference is the physical and mental readiness of the two teams,” he opined.

“I think the most important thing in the game is to remain calm, everyone will be excited, but remaining calm is crucial. Everyone must be patient and put into practice what the coach tells us. We must be highly focused and patient,” the Qatar captain said.