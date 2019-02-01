AFC Asian Cup 2019 win can be a turning point for Japan’s football, believes captain Maya Yoshida

Japan captain Maya Yoshida believes winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will be very important for his nation as it could be a turning point for Japanese football in a very crucial period.

Japan are set to face a young Qatar side in the final of the continental championship at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday as they look to win their fifth Asian Cup title overall and the first after the 2011 triumph in Qatar.

And Yoshida, who was part of that championship-winning squad in Doha, believes winning the tournament once again in the United Arab Emirates will very much help the sport back in his home nation.

Japan prepare to create ‘a new chapter in football history’

“I mentioned to the media before the 2018 FIFA World Cup that this Asian Cup, as well as the Russian World Cup and the 2019 Copa America, would be turning points at an important time for Japanese football and if we can get a result here it will get us more attention back home and it will affect the sports culture in Japan,” said Yoshida.

The defender, who plies his trade in the Premier League with Southampton, believes the win will also be important for the national team under new coach Hajime Moriyasu who has been trying to inject some youth into the Samurai Blue.

“I really want to win this fifth title for Japan because we’re such a good group under a great coach and with great teammates. Now that the team is changing to a new generation, if we can get the title here it’s going to be a big step forward for Japanese football and it will mean something for all of us involved in the team,” said Yoshida.

Japan captain Yoshida – “If we don’t win the final, our effort will come to nothing”

The 30-year-old also welcomed more of his teammates moving to leagues across Europe in recent times. “Over the last eight or nine years, more and more players are now playing abroad and when we look at the squad for this tournament most them now are playing in European leagues, so we’ve been developing mentally and this is a great asset for Japanese football,” he said.

Japan thrashed pre-tournament favourites IR Iran 3-0 to reach the final of the Asian Cup which incidentally also was their best performance so far in the tournament after a slow start to the campaign. And Yoshida believes the experience against Iran will help them for the final against Qatar.

“I think the young players really enjoyed the atmosphere in the game against (Islamic Republic of) Iran, which was like an away game for us, and I’m really proud of that. Every situation, in every job, the better the team work, better the result will be. And I felt this was the same at the World Cup in Russia and at the Asian Cup in 2011. I think this is something to be very proud of,” he said.

“We also play with responsibility and pride as Japan national team players. I think the team is well motivated and in a very good mood and we have good momentum. We can switch on and off, on the field and off the pitch. Sometimes we are very serious and sometimes we relax and have fun,” he said.

Japan have had an extra day’s rest following the semifinals compared to the Maroons and while Yoshida believes it to be an advantage, he also thinks it gives them extra responsibility to win.

“We’ve played six games in a short period of time, so the conditions have been tough but Qatar have had fewer days than us to prepare for the final so it will be tougher for them,” he said. “So we have no excuses and we’ll be in our best condition [on Friday],” Yoshida said.