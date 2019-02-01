AFC Asian Cup 2019: Throwback to Qatar’s impressive comeback win over Japan in 2007

The whole Asian football fraternity will stop for a few hours and watch with bated breaths as Qatar take on Japan in their first-ever AFC Asian Cup final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Felix Sanchez’s young Qatar side have shown some excellent grit to reach the final of the 17th Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but they will have their work cut out against the mighty Japan side coached by Hajime Moriyasu who are looking to win their fifth continental title.

Even though the Qatar senior team haven’t won against Japan since 1988 when they thrashed the Samurai Blue 3-0 in their first-ever meeting at an Asian Cup, a meeting between the two nations back in 2007 could just be the motivation the Qatari players want ahead of their big day.

The match in question took place on October 17, 2007 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. And it was the final round of qualifiers for the 2008 Summer Olympics which was scheduled to be held in Beijing, China less than year from then.

Qatar had only qualified for the Olympics on two occasions previously — in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and in the 1992 Barcelona games where they reached the quarterfinals.

And under their Moroccan coach Hassan Hormatallah, the Qatar U-23s were one of the contenders to progress in 2007 from a group that featured Japan, Saudi Arabia and the Golden Dragons from Vietnam.

The Maroons had begun the qualification campaign well with a win over Saudi Arabia and then drawing with Vietnam 1-1. However, they suffered a 1-0 narrow defeat to Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo and needed a win in the return fixture at Doha a month on to keep their Olympic dream alive.

Keen followers of Qatar during their fairytale Asian Cup 2019 would find some familiar names on that team sheet from 2007. Ali Afif, elder brother of young Qatar star Akram Afif and still a part of their Asian Cup 2019 squad, started the game while current captain Hassan Al-Haydos and current first-choice goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb were on the bench.

The Japan side, on the other hand, also featured some names who went onto become stars of world football in the following years — the likes of Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa played a key role in the squad while current captain Maya Yoshida and left-back Yuto Nagatomo were also in attendance for the side coached by Yasuharu Sorimachi.

Cut to the match, and it was Japan who began the proceedings well without much surprise, but it seemed like the home side had done enough to avoid any damages before the half-time whistle. However, Japan’s Naoaki Aoyama had other plans. The striker who would go on to play for Thai League giants Muangthong United later on his career put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute!

Qatar tried to find a way back into the game after the lime break, but the Japanese defence did not break. And their Moroccan coach Hormatallah threw his last dice when he introduced a 16-year-old youngster who goes by the name Hassan Al-Haydos! And the teenager playing amongst footballers five and six years else than him did make a difference.

In the 77th minute, Qatar were awarded a corner kick and the set-piece delivery floated into the box was turned towards the goal by Majdi Siddiq. The midfielder’s feeble attempt seemed to be heading towards the safe hands of Japan goalkeeper until the 16-year-old Al-Haydos decided to make a mark by back heeling the ball into the goal to make it 1-1! It sparked wild scenes at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Japan didn’t know what hit them and they seemed to have disintegrated after conceding an unlikely equaliser and with barely seconds to go in the second half injury time, referee pointed to the spot for a handball inside the box by a Japanese defender. Siddiq who stepped up to take the penalty rolled the ball past the goalkeeper to give Qatar a memorable 2-1 win with virtually the last touch of the game!

It was an all-important win for Qatar’s Olympic team as they went join top of the table with Japan at seven points with two games remaining. However, a narrow 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their following game did not help Qatar’s cause and despite a comfortable 3-1 win over Vietnam on the final match day, they missed out on Olympic qualification by the narrowest of margins — one point.

However, the 2008 Olympic qualification campaign showed that Qatar could compete amongst Asia’s best and with the nation once again proving they are capable to do that, this time with a young squad, they can take some inspiration from Hormatallah and his boys from 2007. And the likes of Al-Haydos, Al-Sheeb and Ali Afif will definitely be telling their younger teammates that it is indeed not beyond them to beat their opponents on Friday!