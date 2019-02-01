AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Japan vs Qatar

After an action-packed month of football at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, we have reached that stage where the winners are crowned. And it is perennial favourites Japan who will taken on the tournament’s surprise package Qatar in the final on Friday.

Japan will be looking to win their fifth Asian Cup title in their history while a young Qatar side, who are appearing in their first-ever final, will once again look to upset the odds and take the coveted trophy home.

So, here are the five key facts around the grand finale set to take place at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

1) One win apiece for Qatar and Japan

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 finalists have met four times in the competition before with both times winning one match apiece while two matches ended in draws.

Qatar’s only win came in the first meeting between the two sides — back in 1988. The Asian Cup was held in Qatar and it was one championship that Japan would love to forget. They finished bottom of their group with just one point from four matches and lost 3-0 to the Maroons in their final group game — Adel Khamis’ brace and Mansour Muftah’s 90th minute getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

However, the latest meeting between the two sides saw Japan win in 2011 — once again when the tournament visited Qatar. This time, it was in the quarterfinals and Japan had to comeback from behind twice to win the knockout match 3-2 thanks to a 89th-minute winner from Masahiko Inoha.

2) Samurai Blue’s 100 per cent final record!

Japan captain Yoshida – “If we don’t win the final, our effort will come to nothing”

Japan’s record in the final of the Asian Cup is enviable. In fact, they have been unbeatable in the continental championship’s final so far!

The Samurai Blue have lifted the trophy on all four occasions they have reached the final — the first in 1996 and the latest in 2011. The Japanese are making their fifth final appearance this time around with only Saudi Arabia doing so more than them — on six occasions.

Meanwhile, Qatar will become the 10th different nation to appear in an Asian Cup final and they also have some good stats to look at as four of the previous nine sides making their first appearance in the final have went onto win the title.

3) Qatar’s marked improvement!

It is the fair to say that Qatar have never been one of the top sides in Asia — until the 17th Asian Cup that is!

In the 17th edition of the Asian Cup, Felix Sanchez’s Qatar have won as many matches as the Maroons had won in their previous nine tournaments combined! They have so far won six in a row to make the final while before that, they had only recorded six wins from 32 matches!!

Qatar have also kept more clean sheets in this tournament — six — than in their previous 32 Asian Cup games combined which is a mere five shutouts!

4) Two sides that are scoring for fun!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-3 Japan – Genki Haraguchi (90+2′)

The final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium will be one between two teams who love scoring goals!

Qatar have scored 16 goals and conceded none in their six games at the 2019 Asian Cup so far — and their goal difference of 16 goals is the best-ever at a single Asian Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan might have only won their first five matches in the tournament by a single goal margin, but that doesn’t mean they are not finding the back of the net with consistency.

Asian Cup’s most successful nation have scored in all 16 Asian Cup games they’ve participated in since the start of the 2011 tournament, netting a total of 33 goals — that is an average of 2.1 goals per game!

5) Can Almoez write his name into history books?

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

Qatar’s 22-year-old Almoez Ali has scored eight goals from nine shots on target at the Asian Cup 2019!

He is the leading goalscorer by a long distance in the tournament and also equalled the record for most goals in a single tournament when he scored to make it 2-0 for Qatar against hosts UAE in the semifinals last time around.

He currently holds the record jointly with Iran’s legendary striker Ali Daei who achieved the feat in the 1996 edition of the tournament.

Can Almoez pull ahead and claim the record on his own with a goal against Japan? The answer to that as well as many other questions will be revealed in just a few hours’ time!

(Stats via OPTA)