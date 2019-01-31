AFC Asian Cup 2019: Most important match in Qatar’s history – Coach Felix Sanchez on final against Japan

Qatar head coach has described their AFC Asian Cup 2019 final against Japan which is to take place on Friday as the “most important game in Qatar’s football history.”

Qatar are making their first-ever appearance in the final of the Asian Cup and they have a formidable opposition up against them in the form of Japan, who are the most successful nation in the competition’s history having won four titles so far.

However, the Spanish coach who oversaw his team’s 4-0 win over hosts United Arab Emirates is hopeful the great team spirit inside the team will help them across the finishing line.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 UAE – Boualem Khoukhi (22′)

“This is definitely the most important game in Qatar’s football history,” said the former FC Barcelona coach during the news conference on the eve of the semifinal at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“We are now obviously at the stage of the tournament where the team is in a confident mood and looking forward to starting the game. Obviously if we win the trophy, it will be Qatar’s biggest achievement in terms of football,” said Sanchez.

“Hopefully, we can have one more good performance. One of the key things for us is that there is a great team spirit, everyone is working together to achieve the same result,” he added.

Japan, meanwhile, have made the final after an impressive 3-0 win over pre-tournament title favourites IR Iran in the semifinals an Sanchez said his players will be ready to negate Japan’s threats.



“The game against Japan is now another story for us. Japan have great quality and have won the AFC Asian Cup many times. However, we are ready [for the challenge] and will play in a way to negate the threats they have,” he said.

“We know Japan have several strengths and a few weaknesses, so we will need to be excellent throughout the game in order to achieve the win we want,” the 43-year-old added.

“The players are determined to get the victory we want by putting in one more huge effort so that we can make the Qatari people happy once again and make history,” Sanchez, a former Aspire Academy coach, said.

Qatar came into the tournament with a young and developing squad and without much expectations. However, Sanchez has worked magic with his young troops taking a nation who had never progressed beyond the first knockout stages of the Asian Cup to one step away form lifting the coveted trophy.

“When we arrived to play in the Asian Cup, our target was to test ourselves against everyone, to be able to compete against all the teams here, and to be able to hold our own against the very best in Asia,” said Sanchez.

“We have had six games and six different stories, there has been pressure during the group stage and then even more pressure during the knockout phase. We trust the team and believe in them,” he said.

“We came here with the hope that we could challenge everyone in Asia, and it is not a surprise to me that we are here as we already knew the qualities of our players,” he said.