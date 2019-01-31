AFC Asian Cup 2019: No matter how Qatar play, we will be the same – Japan coach Moriyasu ahead of final

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has admitted that Qatar are a very strong side as the two teams face each other in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday.

Four-time champions Japan defeated IR Iran 3-0 in the semifinals to make it to the final while Felix Sanchez’s Qatar, who have been a revelation in the tournament, humbled hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in their last four clash.

However, the former Japan international is adamant that his team will continue to be their usual self when they face the young Qatar side at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Japan prepare to create ‘a new chapter in football history’

“We are aware [Qatar] are a very strong team, that they have scored 16 goals and kept clean sheets all the way through, but no matter how they play we will stay the same. We will analyse them and then we will express our best on the field,” said Moriyasu during the news conference on the eve of the final.

“We are also a team that has reached the final, so I want the players to be confident because of that. We have been developing as a team throughout each game and I want us to show that development on the field [on Friday],” said the Japan gaffer.

The Samurai Blue’s 3-0 win over Iran was the first time they have registered a win by more than a goal’s margin in the 17th continental championship and it has looked like Moriyasu’s team has been improving as the tournament has progressed.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)

“I think what has improved from our side is that the players can now read the game and they play well as a unit,” said the coach.

“Over the six games, we have played against different types of opponents and sometimes we hold the ball and sometimes we have turned defence into attack. Sometimes we put teams under pressure and sometimes we spend a long time in defence and we play with persistence,” Moriyasu said.

“I think this is how they’ve improved throughout the tournament and no matter how the game goes [on Friday], I want the players to be focused and to play with continuity,” he added.

Moriyasu is looking to become the first person to lift the Asian Cup as a player and a coach and he hopes the trophy will travel back with his team to Japan.

“As a team we would like to try to take the trophy back home, but I’m not too interested in what it means to me. I just want to celebrate the title with all the team and we will do our best in training as well,” Moriyasu said dismissing any personal ambitions.

“I can say that it’s going to be a tough match. We’ve already played six matches and we know they are a strong opponent. So we have one more fight to do and we’re going to do it with determination so that our players can have the best performance on the field,” he said.