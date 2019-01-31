Breaking: IR Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 defender signs for Qatar club from Belgian Pro League

IR Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji has signed for Qatar Stars League (QSL) club Al-Arabi SC from Belgium outfit KAS Eupen.



Pouraliganji was a key part of Carlos Queiroz’s Iran defence and helped the team reach the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 26-year-old centre-back had joined the Belgian club in 2018 from Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

#Transfer Nach Asien-Cup: Morteza Pouraliganji wechselt zurück nach Katar.

Après la Coupe d’Asie : Morteza Pouraliganji retourne au Qatar.

After an amazing Asian Cup: Morteza Pouraliganji moves back to Qatar to @alarabi_club. All the best Morteza, you will be missed! 🐼 pic.twitter.com/a1E9Ck0qWg — KAS Eupen (@kas_eupen) January 31, 2019

Pouraliganji was also part of Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2015 squad as well their preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.