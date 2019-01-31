AFC Asian Cup |

Breaking: IR Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 defender signs for Qatar club from Belgian Pro League

Iran Pouraliganji

IR Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji has signed for Qatar Stars League (QSL) club Al-Arabi SC from Belgium outfit KAS Eupen.


Pouraliganji was a key part of Carlos Queiroz’s Iran defence and helped the team reach the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 26-year-old centre-back had joined the Belgian club in 2018 from Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

Pouraliganji was also part of Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2015 squad as well their preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

