AFC Asian Cup 2019: AFC to probe UAE fans throwing shoes at Qatar players during semifinal

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has promised a “thorough investigation” into the events which took place during Qatar’s 4-0 win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Water bottles and shoes were among the items which were pelted at the Qatar players while they were celebrating their goals during the semifinal rout of UAE while Akram Afif had found it difficult to take corner kicks with the UAE fans pelting objects towards him.



And according to AFP, the AFC will kook into the happenings at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. “The AFC is conducting a thorough investigation into events at the (semifinal),” an AFC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the AFP.

“Once the investigation has been completed, the AFC will decide on the appropriate steps,” the spokesperson said.

Highlights – Qatar vs United Arab Emirates

Qatar are set to face Japan in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.