AFC Asian Cup 2019: Match referee for Japan vs Qatar revealed

The final between Japan and Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 takes place tomorrow, and while all eyes will be on the players, the match officials could play a huge role as well.

And AFC.com are reporting that the match referee for the final encounter will be the experienced Ravshan Irmatov.

The Uzbekistan referee has loads of experience, and has officiated in several World Cup matches, with the 2010 World Cup in South Africa being his debut in the tournament.

He has been named AFC referee of the year five times in his officiating career, and has also set the record for officiating the highest number of FIFA World Cup matches.

Abdukhamidullo Rasulov and Jakhongir Saidov will join Irmatov as the two assistant referees (also from Uzbekistan), while the fourth official for the final will be China PR referee Ma Ning.

Paolo Valeri of Italy has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while Muhammad Taqi bin Jahari (Singapore),and Christopher Beath (Australia) will be present as assistants to him.

An all-star final needs an all-star officiating panel, and this combination of referees is just that.