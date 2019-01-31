AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who received lucrative offers

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has now reached its fag end and only two of the 24 teams remain with Japan and Qatar set to face off in the grand finale.

All the players have given their best in the Asian Cup and quite a few of them even caught the eyes of clubs all around the World. Here we’ll take a look at five players who received lucrative offers after their performances and while some decided to make the move, some did not.

Milad Mohammadi (Iran)

The Iran left-back was instrumental in Iran’s run to the semifinal of the tournament and thus attracted attention from some top European clubs. One of them was Rafa Benitez-managed Newcastle United which showed an interest in him.

His club Akhmat Grozny offered him to the English club but the deal ultimately broke down.

Wu Lei (China)

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 7: WU LEI

Chinese forward Wu Lei is another of the stars who attracted interest from European clubs. Though he did not perform at his brilliant best in the tournament, his past records got him a move to La Liga.

China star Wu Lei presented as Espanyol player

The winger joined Espanyol in a deal believed to be worth £3.15m and became only the second Chinese player to play in Spanish top flight.

Kim Min-jae (Korea Republic)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-0 China PR – Kim Min-jae (51′)

The young South Korean defender was heavily linked with a move to Watford after his stupendous performances in the Asian Cup. Reports claimed that the Hornets had even submitted a bid for the 22-year-old defender.

However, Kim decided to stay in Asia and instead moved to Beijing Guoan.

Mohanad Ali (Iraq)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen 0-1 Iraq – Mohanad Ali Kadhim(11′)

The 18-year-old Iraqi striker was in red hot form in the Asian Cup and scored two crucial goals in his side’s run to the round of 16 of the tournament. His performances caught the eye of one of the biggest clubs on the planet – Juventus.

However, the youngster’s club Al-Shorta decided against letting him move to Europe. They even released a statement which stated – “The club repeats that the offers received were not satisfactory for our ambitions. The administration discussed the proposals received in terms of utility for the player and for the club.

“The decision was made to keep the player until the end of the year to win the national title and Al-Shorta believes that Mohanad Ali will play an important role in fulfilling the fans’ dreams.

“The official offers received came from the following clubs: Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates), Benfica (Portugal), Galatasaray (Turkey), Genk (Belgium), AEK Athens (Greece) and Juventus (Italy).”

Milos Degenek (Australia)

The Australian centre-back joined Serbian side Red Star Belgrade last year from Japanese club Yokohama. However, he made another move this year, just after the start of the Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal Riyadh signed him up for a deal believed to be worth £3m. However, he couldn’t help the Socceroos defend their Asian Cup title.