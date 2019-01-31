AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iraq club Al-Shorta rejects offer from Juventus for Mohanad Ali

Iraq club Al-Shorta have confirmed that they received an offer from Italian giants Juventus for their star forward and AFC Asian Cup hit-man Mohanad Ali. They have however, rejected the offer since it did not meet their ambitions.

Mohanad Ali had a stunning run at the Asian Cup, bagging two goals in four games and making a real splash on the continental stage. His pace, strength and willingness to score goals was the highlight, and got him noticed by several clubs around the world.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen 0-1 Iraq – Mohanad Ali Kadhim(11′)

Now, it appears as if one of the interested clubs were Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus. Calcio Mercato are reporting that the Old Lady made an offer for the Baghdad-born man, but their bid was rejected since it did not match up to the requirements. Al-Shorta issued a statement regarding the offers received, and why they were rejected.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores dramatic late penalty to seal a 1-2 win for Juventus over Lazio

“The club repeats that the offers received were not satisfactory for our ambitions. The administration discussed the proposals received in terms of utility for the player and for the club. The decision was made to keep the player until the end of the year to win the national title and Al-Shorta believes that Mohanad Ali will play an important role in fulfilling the fans’ dreams. The official offers received came from the following clubs: Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates), Benfica (Portugal), Galatasaray (Turkey), Genk (Belgium), AEK Athens (Greece) and Juventus (Italy).”