AFC Asian Cup 2019: Can Hajime Moriyasu become the first to win the tournament as player and coach?

The D-Day is here as Japan and Qatar are set to face off in the Grand Finale of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. But the spotlight will be on one man – Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu who has a golden opportunity to become the first person to win the Asian Cup as a player and manager.

A lot was being made of Japan’s jittery start to the AFC Asian Cup 2019. They were 1-0 down within 26 minutes of the start of their campaign but a second-half resurgence saw them get away with all three points against Turkmenistan.

The narrow 1-0 win against Oman was followed by another come-from-behind victory against Uzbekistan. The following two knockout encounters, against Saudi Arabia and Vietnam respectively, were 1-0 wins too.

And as IR Iran waited for them in the semifinal, few gave Moriyasu’s side even an outside chance to qualify for the final. However, the Blue Samurai proved all their doubters wrong. After a goalless first half, Japan turned on the screws in the second and shocked Team Melli, who many believed to be the best side in the tournament.

The 3-0 win against Iran has taken the Blue Samurai a step away from their fifth Asian Cup title. And a team which is fostered on the collective rather than the individual has been led brilliantly by their head coach Moriyasu.

Highlights – Iran vs Japan

This stage, however, is not new for him. A 24-year-old Moriyasu was a key player when Japan won their maiden Asian Cup in 1992.

A defensive midfielder by trade, he was instrumental in Japan’s run to the final of the showpiece but unfortunately, missed the Blue Samurai’s 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the most important matches of them all.

Nonetheless, his experience has come in handy for the Japan squad in this tournament, which is very apparent.

In the pre-match conference too, Moriyasu was quick to add that Qatar are indeed a strong team but this Japan side’s ability to adapt to situations quickly, much like his playing style, will play a crucial role.

“Qatar are very strong, but we have been building in confidence on our way to the final. Our players have the ability to adapt and make adjustments, and they have good endurance.”

Japan prepare to create ‘a new chapter in football history’

But can he become the first person to get his hand on the Asian Cup both as a player and a coach? Only time will tell.