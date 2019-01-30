AFC Asian Cup 2019: Still all to play for despite convincing IR Iran win – Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda

Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda believes the Samurai Blue can take nothing for granted when they face Qatar in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The goalkeeper produced a save from IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun in the first half when the scores were still level at 0-0 as the Japanese went on to win the semifinals scoring thrice in the second half.

However, with them set to face a young Qatar side in the final on February 1, the shot-stopper has warned his teammates that there is still everything to play for in the final.

Japan captain Yoshida – “If we don’t win the final, our effort will come to nothing”

“All we have done is progressed to the final. We won’t know anything until we take on our opponent. Football starts at 0-0 so we just have to make sure we prepare ourselves properly,” Gonda told the-AFC.com after the semifinal.

The Sagan Tosu star also revealed that sticking to their own style was one of the reasons the four-time champions emerged victorious over Team Melli.

“All of us had the feeling that even though this was a big game we wanted to play our way. Of course, there was the opponent to contend with too, but first of all we came into the game with a strong feeling of doing everything we could,” he said. “The best approach is to think that everything is dependent upon us,” Gonda added.