AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic veterans Koo Ja-cheol and Ki Sung-yueng announce retirements

Korea Republic’s veteran duo Koo Ja-cheol and Ki Sung-yueng have announced their retirement from international duty following the team’s unsuccessful campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
The South Koreans had reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only to be beaten by Felix Sanchez’s Qatar who progressed to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over the Taegeuk Warriors.
한국 축구가 빛나는 순간마다 그대들이 함께였습니다.
든든했습니다.
행복했습니다.
고맙습니다.#ThankYou #기성용 #구자철#국가대표 #은퇴 pic.twitter.com/Ah0UzQJVa4
— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) January 30, 2019
30-year-old Ki was forced to leave the national team midway through their Asian Cup campaign after suffering a hamstring injury and has since returned to his Premier League club Newcastle United for further treatment.
사실 어떤 말로 시작을 해야될지 모르겠습니다 글을 쓰고 있는 이순간에도 많은 생각들이 스쳐 지나갑니다. 먼저 지난 10년동안 많이 부족한 저를 응원해주시고 격려해 주신 팬분들에게 정말 감사의 인사를 드리고 싶습니다. 이제는 이자리를 내려놓으려 합니다 돌이켜 보면 부족했던 부분이 참 많았는데 과분한 사랑과 관심을 받았던것 같습니다 특히 주장을 맡으면서 저의 부족함을 많이 느꼈습니다. 항상 좋은 축구를 보여드리기 위해 많은 노력을 했지만 제 마음처럼 결과를 얻지 못해 많이 힘들었습니다 이번 아시안컵 또한 아쉽고 죄송한 마음 뿐입니다. 많은 분들께서 한국 축구대표팀의 변화를 이야기하시는 것에 동감을 하고있습니다 제가 계속 자리를 지키고 있는것이 변화를 막고 있다는 생각이 들었습니다 주위에서 그런 이야기들이 들려오는것에 대해 제 자신을 돌아보며 고민하고 생각하게 되었고 이제는 떠나는게 맞구나 라는 확신을 하게 되었습니다. 앞으로 대표팀이 젊고 신선한 팀으로 변화 될것이라고 믿고 기대하고 응원하겠습니다. 10대 후반부터 지금 이순간까지 정말 너무 행복했습니다 한경기 한경기 정말 꿈같은 순간이었고 다시는 제 인생에 이러한 순간들이 오지 않을것 같습니다 그만큼 대표팀에서의 시간은 저에게 소중했고 감사했습니다 이제 이 대표팀의 유니폼을 입을수는 없지만 밖에서 항상 대표팀을 진심으로 응원하며 한단계 더 한국 축구가 발전 할수있도록 기도하겠습니다. 그동안 함께 했던 모든 선배님들 친구들 그리고 후배들까지 함께해서 너무 즐거웠고 행복했습니다 그리고 선수들이 마음껏 경기장을 누빌수 있도록 뒤에서 묵묵히 헌신해주신 모든 지원 스태프 여러분들께도 정말 진심으로 감사 하다는 말씀 전하고 싶습니다. 마지막으로 한국 축구대표팀이 2022년 월드컵 까지 잘 성장 하고 발전 할수 있도록 많은 격려 부탁드립니다. 여러분 그동안 정말 감사했습니다…
Meanwhile, 29-year-old Koo, who plays for FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga, started only two of their five games in the Asian Cup and was only used as an option from the bench by coach Paulo Bento in the knockout stages of the competition.
Midfielder Koo had won over 75 caps for Korea Republic and played a central role in helping the South Koreans reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup in 2011 with five goals and three assists. He also served as the captain of the team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Defensive midfielder Ki, on the other hand, has over a century of international caps scoring 10 times for his country. He wore the South Korean colours at three World Cups leading them in the 2018 edition held in Russia.