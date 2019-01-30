AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic veterans Koo Ja-cheol and Ki Sung-yueng announce retirements

Korea Republic’s veteran duo Koo Ja-cheol and Ki Sung-yueng have announced their retirement from international duty following the team’s unsuccessful campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The South Koreans had reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only to be beaten by Felix Sanchez’s Qatar who progressed to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over the Taegeuk Warriors.

30-year-old Ki was forced to leave the national team midway through their Asian Cup campaign after suffering a hamstring injury and has since returned to his Premier League club Newcastle United for further treatment.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Koo, who plays for FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga, started only two of their five games in the Asian Cup and was only used as an option from the bench by coach Paulo Bento in the knockout stages of the competition.

Midfielder Koo had won over 75 caps for Korea Republic and played a central role in helping the South Koreans reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup in 2011 with five goals and three assists. He also served as the captain of the team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Defensive midfielder Ki, on the other hand, has over a century of international caps scoring 10 times for his country. He wore the South Korean colours at three World Cups leading them in the 2018 edition held in Russia.