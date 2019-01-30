AFC Asian Cup 2019: Our objective is bigger than scoring a beautiful goal – Qatar star Almoez Ali

Qatar’s young striker Almoez Ali is aiming even higher after scoring a wonderful goal in his team’s 4-0 drubbing of hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Almoez, 22 years of age, scored the second goal for Qatar curling an effort past UAE and Al Ain FC goalkeeper Khalid Eisa as they reached their first-ever final of the continental championship.

And speaking to the-AFC.com after the match, Almoez said that his objectives are bigger than scoring a beautiful goal. “Of course, I was really happy with the goal. It was a beautiful strike, but it means nothing, because our objectives are bigger than just scoring a beautiful goal,” he said.

“I have to keep my head down and work so I can reach my objectives,” said the Al-Duhail striker.

The goal against the hosts was Almoez’s eighth of the tournament which meant that he equalled Iran great Ali Daei’s goalscoring record of scoring the most goals in a single Asian Cup tournament. However, Almoez said the record was not something that was in his mind.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

“I wasn’t thinking about equaling Ali Daei’s record. No, I just left it to fate, and thankfully I managed to score a goal and bring joy to my parents, the Qatari people and my teammates,” said Almoez.

“This is what I was thinking about, to score for the fans and I did it. Now we have to focus on the next match and study Japan very well,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate the Qatari people back home who supported us since the start of the tournament and my teammates who gave their all on the pitch and proved their worth,” he said.

“We achieved a dream of all Qataris, and hopefully we will do even better in the future.”

The young Qatar side, in their first-ever final appearance at the Asian Cup, will face four-time champions Japan who are the most successful nation in the competition’s history.

“The final needs patience, so if we are patient, play well and forget about everything we did so far, only then will we win the final,” Almoez said.