Barcelona legend Xavi correctly predicted a Japan vs Qatar final in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 before the tournament even started

Many felt that Xavi was merely talking up the league he was playing in when he predicted Qatar to reach the final of the tournament – but it turned out to be a brilliant prediction.

Xavi, 39, plays his club football for Al-Sadd in the Qatar Stars League and many thought he was offering lip service when he showed up on Qatari news channel Al Kass and predicted the nation to reach the finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

However, it turned out to be a masterstroke of a prediction not only because he had made it before the tournament had even begun, but also because he predicted 7 out of the 8 teams who reached the quarterfinal stages and 3 out of 4 teams who reached the semifinals accurately.

Xavi predicted, accurately, that Japan, China, Iran, Australia, UAE, South Korea and Qatar will reach the final 8 and only went wrong when plumping for Iraq ahead of surprise package Vietnam.

And he predicted Australia to qualify for the semis ahead of the UAE, which didn’t pan out, but apart from that, it was Japan vs Iran in the first semifinal and Qatar was the other team in the second semifinals.

Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is if his overall prediction of Qatar winning the finals against Japan will also prove to be true.