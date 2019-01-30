AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar romp past UAE to set up Japan final

Qatar are through to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final – where they will meet Japan – after thrashing hosts United Arab Emirates in Tuesday’s semi-final at the Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium.

Highlights – Qatar vs United Arab Emirates

Producing what proved to be a brilliant display which once again highlights their title credentials, the Qataris’ progress was never in doubt from the time they cruised to a two-time lead by halftime.

Boualem Khoukhi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a sweeping counterattack, racing down the right before drilling a shot that Khalid Eisa should have done better to keep out but left squirm under his hand into the bottom corner.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 UAE – Boualem Khoukhi (22′)

Eight minutes before halftime, Almoez Ali doubled their advantage with a fine individual effort, latching onto Akram Afif’s layoff and advancing to the edge of the box before dispatching a clinical finish that went in off the post.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

From then on, the Emirati always had a mountain to climb if they were to produce any sort of comeback.

But, with ten minutes remaining, Hassan Al-Haydos effectively put the result beyond doubt when he got in behind the opposition defence before expertly finishing past Eisa.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 3-0 UAE – Hassan Al Haydos (80′)

And, just for good measure, Hamid I Ismail added a fourth in the third minute of injury-time – charging through down the right and finding the back of the net to seal an empathic win for Qatar and send them into Friday’s final, where they will meet four-time champions Japan.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 4-0 UAE – Hamid Ismail (90+3′)

QATAR: Saad Al Sheeb, Ro Ro (Tameem Mohammed 90+4′), Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Akram Afif (Hamid Ismaeil 90+2′), Hasan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali (Ahmed Al-Aaeldin 86′)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Khalid Eisa, Walid Abbas Murad, Fares Juma Al-Saadi, Ismail Ahmed, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Ali Salmeen, Amer Abdulrahman (Ismaeil Matar 45′), Khamis Esmaeel, Ismail Al-Hamadi (Ahmed Khalil 51′), Saif Rashid (Mohammed Abdulrahman 70′), Ali Mabkhout