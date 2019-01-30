AFC Asian Cup |

Twitter slams UAE fans for their disgusting conduct towards the Qatar players in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

The UAE fans packed into the Mohd. Bin Zayed Stadium were meant to cheer on their team to victory – but often times, they ended up crossing a line with the Qatar players.

Be it booing the national anthem or throwing shoes, water bottles and anything else they could get their hands on at the Qatar players, the UAE fans present in the stadium didn’t give a particularly good account of themselves on the night.

And as UAE conceded each goal, their behaviour only seemed to get increasingly hostile.

At the end of the day, not only did the UAE team lose the match handily, but the fans of the team were also handed a massive ‘L’ on social media as the footballing fraternity fumed at their treatment of the Qatar players.

