Twitter slams UAE fans for their disgusting conduct towards the Qatar players in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

The UAE fans packed into the Mohd. Bin Zayed Stadium were meant to cheer on their team to victory – but often times, they ended up crossing a line with the Qatar players.

Be it booing the national anthem or throwing shoes, water bottles and anything else they could get their hands on at the Qatar players, the UAE fans present in the stadium didn’t give a particularly good account of themselves on the night.

And as UAE conceded each goal, their behaviour only seemed to get increasingly hostile.

At the end of the day, not only did the UAE team lose the match handily, but the fans of the team were also handed a massive ‘L’ on social media as the footballing fraternity fumed at their treatment of the Qatar players.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye.

#UAEvsQatar

in UAE ,

UAE Ground

Emirati Crowds

no Single supporter of Qatar

they Threw shoe /bottles on Qatari players .

they disrespected Qatar's national anthem ! Yet Qatar Beat them harshly by 4-0 *Devils never win eventually*#قطر_الامارات #AsianCup2019 — Mariam Jamali (@Mariam_Jamali) January 29, 2019

Sorry @HHShkMohd but we are in #YearofTolerance and my #uae fans in the stadium disappointed by booing & throwing stuff on the opponents .Win & defeat is part of game well played #qatar & there is always next time my love #UAE #AsianCup2019 #UAEvsQatar — Learn (@farfazza) January 29, 2019

Good job Qatar 🇶🇦from Iran.

Good game.

The #AFCAsianCup need to take disciplinary action against UAE fans. the shoe throwings against Qatari players and booing during their national anthem can not be accepted in sports. #AsiaCup2019 #AsianCup2019#UAEvsQatar — sina sayyah (@sina_dr) January 29, 2019

The most shocking thing about #UAEvsQatar isn’t UAE losing … that’s football. What’s shocking is reading tweets by football journalists “surprised” by fans reaction. As if it’s the first time in a football match. — ثابت القيسية (@Thabet_UAE) January 29, 2019

Congratulations #Qatar 🇶🇦 @QFA_EN – The best thing in today's match #UAEvsQATAR was the match itself and the worst part of it was waste throwing competition by #UAEFootballfans — بے کورہ (@Itsme_Baseer) January 29, 2019

I love my country very much and I’m a proud Emirati, but how the audience reacted to Qatar scoring was so disrespectful#UAEvsQatar — alya🌻 (@nutallya) January 29, 2019

#qatarvsuae 4-0 well deserved Qatar. The UAE fans are disgraceful, the racism and haterd are unreal. #UAEvsQatar — Mr.Baker (@MrBaker92) January 29, 2019

After the final whistle they are all going straight out of the stadium…no second wasted #UAEvsQatar — Sam (@Tres_Manxes) January 29, 2019

Disgusting behaviour from the UAE supporters. A bunch of sore losers. You are bringing shame on to your country. You should be ashamed #UAEvsQatar #قطر_الامارات — Montaha Tarabey (@MontahaTarabey) January 29, 2019

Imagine insulting a country for a year and a half, then insulting them before their match, then banning any fans from entering only for them to lose and their fans to get butthurt and start to throw shoes. 😂 #قطر_الامارات #Qatar#UAEvsQatar — GMK (@gbmqa) January 29, 2019

How nasty & rude do you have to be to throw your n3al on the Qatari players when they score??? #AsianCup2019 #UAEvsQatar — Nour Jweihan (@NourJweihan) January 29, 2019