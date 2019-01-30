Watch: UAE fans completely drown out the Qatar national anthem in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

The UAE fans weren’t too polite towards the Qatar players and let their emotions be known by drowning out the Qatar national anthem before the match began.

Normally it is customary for the national anthems of both teams to be played before International matches and generally, opposing fans stay silent for the other team’s national anthem as a mark of respect.

However, on the back of the political tensions between the two nations, the UAE fans were only too happy to vent their feelings towards Qatar while its national anthem played.

Wow LOUD booing during the playing of the Qatar National Anthem #AFCAsianCup2019 #BlockadeDerby pic.twitter.com/In3CjgETqs — Jordan Gardner (@mrjordangardner) January 29, 2019

However, that wasn’t the only incident concerning the UAE fans and the Qatar players on the night. UAE fans regularly threw objects onto the pitch throughout the game, but it was particularly pronounced after Qatar’s second goal, when the team was showered with shoes thrown from the stands.