AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 4-0 UAE, Player Ratings

Qatar cruised into the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a stunning 4-0 win over bitter rivals United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will now play Japan in the grand finale.

It was a tale of two very different sides on the night, and very different groups of ratings. Here is how the players fared:

Qatar

GK: Saad Al Sheeb (8) Found himself with nothing to do in large parts of this one, but when called upon, was effective.

DF: P. Correia (8) Ran down the right flank with ease at times, kept his defensive shape too.

DF: B. Khoukhi (9) An inspired selection, scored a goal and kept it tight.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 UAE – Boualem Khoukhi (22′)

DF: T. Salman (8) Solid as usual for Qatar, really proved his worth tonight.

DF: A. Hassan (8) Was often by himself on the left and made good use of the channel.

MF: A. Madibo (8) Made a well-deserved return to the team and made crucial challenges.

MF: S. Al Hajri (8) Equally efficient in midfield, made the attacking players push.

MF: H. Al Haydos (9) Will be delighted with the goal. Another stellar display.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 3-0 UAE – Hassan Al Haydos (80′)

MF: K. Boudiaf (7) Picked up a yellow. Perhaps the only disappointment.

MF: A. Afif (8) Worked hard. Did not score but gave his all once again.

FW: Almoez Ali (9) Near perfect again tonight. Got his goal and put in the hard work.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

Substitutes

A. Alaaeldin (6) Came on very late and had little to do.

H. Ismail (8) Got his goal late on after coming off the bench.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 4-0 UAE – Hamid Ismail (90+3′)

T. Al Muhaza (2) Time wasting sub.

UAE

GK: K. Eisa (4) A shocker tonight. Very unlike him, but a poor display.

DF: B. Al-Ahbabi (6) Could not come to terms on the right. Poor outing.

DF: I. Ahmed (4) Sent off for a late challenge and did not finish the game.

DF: F. Juma (6) Started with purpose but fell away and allowed too many runs.

DF: W. Abbas (6) Couldn’t handle the pace of the opposition and succumbed.

MF: K. Esmaeel (6) Made a return to the side but could not influence the game much.

MF: A. Abdulrahman (5) Was subbed off in the game for being out of touch.

MF: A. Salmin (6) Had moments, but could not muster much of note going forward.

MF: S. Rashid (6) Taken off for again being poor in the game.

MF: I. Al Hammadi (6) Came into the side for something fresh, but could have done better.

FW: A. Mabkhout (7) Was left to lead alone at times, and could not muster enough in front of goal.

Substitutes

I. Matar (6) Introduced for experience and flair. But kind of backfired in the end.

A. Khalil (6) Did bring something different, but nowhere near enough.

M. Abdulrahman (6) Could not have the desire effect once again.