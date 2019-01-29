Watch: Hasan Al Haydos’ clever dink puts Qatar 3-0 up against the UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Hasan Al Haydos was put through on goal, one on one with the ‘keeper, and made no mistake, sitting him down before dinking the ball above him and into the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the UAE despite a much improved second half performance as a flick from Akram Hassan Afif (who else?) puts Al Haydos through on goal.

And he doesn’t miss, faking the shot to make the goalkeeper commit, and then lifting the ball over him to make it 3-0 to Qatar in the 80th minute.

Surely now, it’s going to be Qatar vs Japan in the finals.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 3-0 UAE – Hassan Al Haydos (80′)