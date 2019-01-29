AFC Asian Cup 2019: Almoez Ali equals highest ever goal tally in tournament history

Almoez Ali grabbed the second goal for Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup as the 2022 World Cup hosts looked comfortable against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and in doing so, made a little bit of history. This content is restricted. This content is restricted.

Almoez became the first man to score eight goals in a single AFC Asian Cup tournament since the legendary Ali Daei pulled off the feat in the 1996 edition of the tournament.

On that occasion, Saudi Arabia lifted the trophy, but it was Daei of Iran who was most noticeably the best player in the entire competition.

And now, Almoez Ali finds himself in a similar spot. Eight goals in the Asian Cup is an incredible feat, and being in the same league as Daei is perhaps the biggest achievement of all.

Ali Daei holds the record for being the most successful footballer in International football period. The Iranian has scored a whopping 112 goals for his country, much more than the likes of modern day greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Needless to say, Daei is also the most prolific scorer in Asian Cup history, with 14 goals in the continental competition.

Almoez Ali has a long way before he can call himself the very best in Asia, but today’s goal sure puts him in some elite company without a doubt.