Watch: Fans throw shoes at the Qatar players after Almoez Ali scores their second goal against the UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Almoez Ali scored a stunning solo goal to extend Qatar’s lead over UAE to 2-0 in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and the home fans didn’t take too kindly to it.

Ali scored with a well placed effort from outside the box and the UAE fans reacted angrily to that, throwing shoes at the Qatari players that huddled in celebration in front of them.

With the goal, Almoez Ali tied Ali Daei’s Asian Cup record of 8 goals in a single tournament and also has a chance to extend that further if Qatar progress to the finals to face Japan.

Fans throwing shoes at the Qatari players after they score their 2nd goal 😲 pic.twitter.com/zCxyhZeWOc — Jordan Gardner (@mrjordangardner) January 29, 2019

Despite the stewards’ best efforts to calm the crowd down, it is pretty apparent that the crowd was riled up at the Qatari players – something that could have been sparked off by Ali’s dance celebration in front of the UAE fans immediately after scoring the goal.