Watch: Almoez Ali extends his extraordinary scoring record in AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a beautiful second for Qatar against UAE

The Akram Hassan Afif – Almoez Ali nexus weaves its magic yet again as the tournament’s top scorer extends his tally with a superb solo goal.

Almoez picks the ball up from the Akram Afif on the left wing and runs at the UAE defense, backing them up, and unleashes a low right footed shot that beats the ‘keeper and nestles into the net after hitting the post.

Almoez scores his – wait for it – 8th goal of the tournament and what a time to get the goal. And what a goal too!

Then he celebrates in front of the UAE fans in slightly disrespectful fashion. The brilliance and the naivety of youth, all bundled into one.