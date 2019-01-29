Watch: Qatar benefit from a goalkeeper error and take a 1-0 lead against hosts UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Qatar take the lead thanks to a devastating error from the UAE ‘keeper and stun the capacity crowd at the Mohd. Bin Zayed Stadium into silence.

A poorly orchestrated training ground Qatar freekick turned into a UAE break and back into a Qatari break – all within a matter of seconds – which left Boualem Khoukhi and Almoez Ali 2 on 2 with the UAE defenders.

Khouki, however, opts for a weak shot instead of the pass to Almoez Ali but somehow, the UAE ‘keeper fails to save the ball and it gently rolls into the net.

Freak mistake from Khalid Eisa and Qatar take the lead in the 22nd minute.

Scenes!