AFC Asian Cup 2019: I expect UAE to lift the cup – Injured star Omar Abdulrahman on Qatar semifinal

United Arab Emirates (UAE) footballer Omar Abdulrahman who missed the AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to injury has thrown his weight behind the hosts to lift the Asian Cup trophy come February 1.

Omar who was one of the key players as UAE reached the semifinal of the Asian Cup in the previous edition in 2015 misses the current tournament due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but was in the stands as the Whites defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

“I am very happy with the performance. The players are improving as the tournament has progressed. They have raised their levels with each game. I expect them to put a better performance now, qualify for the finals and lift the cup,” he told the UAE FA.

He also said that he will be once again in the stadium to cheer his teammates on.

“It’s hard for a footballer to be on the sidelines as his teammates work hard on the pitch. It’s not easy to just watch a game knowing that you cannot play any part to help your country. Even as I feel sad about my absence from the pitch, I am happy with the progress made by the players,” said the footballer who is popular known as Amoory.