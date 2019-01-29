AFC Asian Cup 2019: I sensed the defenders had stopped – Minamino on Japan’s first goal against IR Iran

Japan’s Takumi Minamino, who played a key role in Japan’s 3-0 win over IR Iran in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, has spoken about that crucial opening goal which turned the tie in the Samurai Blue’s favour.

After a goalless first half, Minamino was chasing down a ball near Iran’s penalty area when he was bowled over by a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 56th minute, but while the Iran defenders protested to the referee, Minamino kept chasing the ball and that turned out to be the difference between a spot in the final and a semifinal exit.

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker floated in a cross that Yuya Osako headed in past Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to give Japan the lead. Iran did not look like coming back into the tie after the opener and in the end, lost 3-0 to the four-time champions. And Minamino talked about the crucial moment after the game.

“For the first goal, I stumbled once and then went back to retrieve the ball and sensed that the opponent had stopped a little,” Minamino said. “[Yuya] Osako was free and I’m pleased he was able to put the ball in the net,” said the 24-year-old.

The forward said that the match against Team Melli was a difficult one, but he believes that Japan are a team who are improving match by match. “Making the final is what we have been aiming for, and we had a really tough game against one of the best teams in Asia in Iran, but I’m pleased with the way we worked together as a team to win the game,” he said.

“I think we’re getting better and better. In attacking situations, I think we did well and came out on top in terms of our combinations, and I hope we are able to do the same in the final too.” Japan will be up against either hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Qatar, the two teams who will face each other in the semifinal on Tuesday, in the final.

And Minamino believes the Japanese can cope with the pressure of the big stage. “If I just talk about myself, I play in Europe and have taken part in a lot of big games before now. It has been my dream since I was a child to do battle for Japan so I don’t have any fear. Before the game I had the feeling of wanting to go out there and enjoy it. That was the motivation I had,” he said.

“Whatever people are saying, all we do is believe in what we have been doing and focus on preparing for the final. We haven’t lost under coach [Hajime] Moriyasu yet, but I don’t really think that has any bearing (on the next game), and you never know what can happen in a final,” Minamino added.