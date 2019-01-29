AFC Asian Cup 2019: Bundesliga and Premier League reportedly show interest in Iran star Sardar Azmoun

Sardar Azmou enjoyed an impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament and has reportedly attracted transfer interest from top European leagues as a result.

Bayer Leverkusen from Germany, Wolverhampton Wanderers from the English Premier League and Club Brugge from Belgium are all teams that are interested in signing Azmoun, according to Sport24.

Azmoun, 24, plays his club football for Russian team Rubin Kazan and enjoyed a fine AFC Asian Cup showing on a personal level, notching up 4 goals in 6 games and leading Iran’s attacking line commendably.

However, despite his best efforts, he couldn’t prevent his team from crashing out of the competition in the semifinals by virtue of a 3-0 defeat to Japan.

The attacker has made 17 appearances for his club side this season, scoring 5 goals and setting up 4 more. He enjoys a much more prolific goal return for his National team, having scored 27 goals in 43 games.

It is reported that Rubin Kazan are willing to listen to any offers for the Iranian player, and will choose one that is financially most beneficial to them.