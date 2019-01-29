LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Qatar vs UAE

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup semifinal encounter between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

We’re into the business end of the tournament now and every second will be important as the players can’t afford to make any mistake. After the quarterfinal round, we had our four semifinalists in the form of IR Iran, Japan, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

While Japan and Iran faced off in the first of the semifinals, Qatar and UAE will play the second. And with Japan coming out victorious from that encounter, we now move our attention to the second semifinal which decides the Blue Samurai’s opponents in the final of the tournament.

Qatar have been one of the best sides in the tournament and haven’t conceded a single goal yet. Their quarterfinal win over Korea Republic only strengthened their claim at being one of the big favourites to win the tournament.

Hosts UAE, on the other hand, haven’t had a straightforward path to the semifinal but they got the better of defending champions Australia in the QF which would have boosted their confidence tenfold.

Follow all the LIVE action from the Qatar vs UAE encounter here.