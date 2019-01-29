AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Qatar vs UAE

The second semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will witness hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) face Qatar at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The hosts led by Italian tactician Alberto Zaccheroni defeated defending champions Australia to reach the last four of the competition while Qatar, a young group of players under Spanish coach Felix Sanchez, have been very impressive in the tournament reaching the semifinals after overcoming Son Heung-min’s Korea Republic in the quarters.

So, who will face Japan in the final of the continental showpiece come February 1?

But before we find out the answer for that question, let’s take a look at the five key facts around the second semifinal of the 17th Asian Cup.

1) The fixture promises to be a goal fest

Qatar Sanchez Bas Revels in Pressure Ahead of UAE Semi-final

The first semifinal between IR Iran and Japan saw three goals and the second promises to be as entertaining!

In their four meetings at the Asian Cup so far, UAE and Qatar have between them averaged 3.5 goals per game — with the Maroons scoring six and conceding eight.

The head to head records are even with Qatar winning the first two encounters while UAE triumphing over their regional rivals in the most recent meetings — including at the Asian Cup 2015 in Australia.

However, this will be the first time the two Middle East countries will be meeting in the knockout stages of the competition.

2) Can Qatar succeed where Iran failed?

5 KEY MOMENTS that could have changed Japan vs Iran

Heading into the semifinals, Qatar and Iran were both yet to concede a goal at this year’s competition and were on par with Korea Republic’s record of keeping five clean sheets from their first five games at a single Asian Cup tournament.

However, it did not go down well for Team Melli as they let in three goals in the second half against the Samurai Blue to end their Asian Cup campaign on a disastrous note! So, can Qatar succeed where Carlos Queiroz and Iran failed and write the new record to their names?

With a win over the hosts, Qatar can also go level with Japan winning all their six games in the tournament so far. Only three other sides have won 100 per cent of their games in a single edition come the end of a tournament — Iran (1968, 1972, 1976), Israel (1964) and Korea Republic (1960).

3) Mabkhout among some excellent company

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)

UAE’s veteran striker Ali Mabkhout has scored nine goals in Asian Cup tournaments including five at the 2015 edition where he emerged as the golden boot winner.

Only Iran’s Ali Daei, with 14 goals, and Korea Republic’s Lee Dong-gook, with 10 goals, have scored more in the competition’s history.

4) Can Almoez rediscover his scoring touch?

AFC Asian Cup 2019: KSA 0-2 QAT (Almoez Ali 80′)

Qatar’s rise in the tournament as the dark horse has been largely thanks to their young goalscoring sensation Almoez Ali.

However, after scoring seven goals, having seven shots on target and 10 shots in total in the Asian Cup group stages, it looks like the 22-year-old’s form has dipped off late.

Almoez has recorded just three shots with one of them on target in the knockout stages and have failed to score in the two knockout stage matches so far. Will he be back firing against UAE? It will do Qatar’s chances of progressing a world of good if he does.

5) UAE look to repeat 1996 feat

The Whites’ best finish in an AFC Asian Cup came when they last hosted the tournament back in 1996. Then, the UAE defeated Kuwait 1-0 in the semifinals before losing out to Saudi Arabia in the final via penalty shootouts.

As UAE ready to take on Qatar, they can take some inspiration from Australia who won the Asian Cup last time around on their home soil.

Meanwhile, it is uncharted territories this for Qatar as they appear in their first-ever semifinal of the Asian Cup. They were knocked out at the quarter final stages in both 2000 and 2011.

(Facts via OPTA)