AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia star Awer Mabil’s sister killed hours before UAE quarter-final

In some shocking news coming in from Australia, the sister of Socceroos star Awer Mabil was tragically killed in a car crash in the city of Adelaide just hours before Australia played United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC Asian Cup.

The quarter-final clash may have ended in defeat for the Socceroos, but there was added grief for Mabil, who came on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss.

The Herald Sun are reporting that Mabil was informed of the accident on Saturday morning and accordingly filed a mercy plea to be with his family at this tough time.

Bor Mabil, Awer’s sister, was part of a white Audi that veered off the road and smashed into a fence on an intersection.

The Football Federation of Australia (FFA) gave their own comments on the horrific situation.

“FFA is providing support to Awer, his teammates, and Socceroos staff in the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read.

Thoughts and condolences are with the Mabil family as the investigation into the accident continues.